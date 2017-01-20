Specialized Saudi clinics treated 3,034 Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp during week 211 of the Saudi national medical campaign “My Brother, Your Health is My Concern.”
Records for this week indicate that 964 children were treated at the pediatrics clinic, including those suffering from seasonal illnesses.
The cardiology clinic received 157 patients, the gynecology clinic 211, the dentistry clinic 136, the surgical unit 42, the rheumatology clinic...
Saudi advisory council to debate proposed levy on remittances
January 20, 2017
Saudi Arabia's advisory Shura Council will study a proposal next week to impose a six per cent levy on expatriate remittances, the Saudi Gazette newspaper said on Thursday, a measure which could help reduce the Gulf state's large budget deficit.
The levy could also help to close a current account gap created by low oil prices. Roughly 10 million foreign workers transferred $ 9.4 billion to their home countries"...
Medical city hosts food trucks festival
January 20, 2017
In the past few years, food trucks has become a common phenomenon in Saudi Arabia as they have been seen in several spots around the city such as, exhibitions, forums, public areas and events in general.
Additionally, food trucks have grown rapidly as a number of families have found a way to develop small businesses through trucks where they can display and sell their products such as, foods and goods."... Continue Reading
One Billion Step Challenge gets Saudi Arabia moving
January 20, 2017
WITH the aim of creating a nationwide health movement, in line with its Corporate Social Sustainability Strategy, Nahdi, leading Saudi pharmaceutical retailer, has launched the ‘One Billion Step Challenge’, an interactive program that aims to create a healthy community by promoting physical activity.
The one month program,"...Continue Reading
Centro Shaheen: Jeddah’s newest destination for young and hip travelers
January 20, 2017
ROTANA, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Eastern Europe, is expanding its presence across the region with 15 new hotels and resorts scheduled to open by the end of 2017. With the debut of the chain’s new lifestyle property in Jeddah, Centro Shaheen, Rotana’s impact could carry a wallop in redefining the culture of travel and hospitality in"...Continue Reading
