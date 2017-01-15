News Agencies Feed 

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

The three-day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain's King Felipe Vl “is a shot in the arm for Saudi-Spanish bilateral trade relations,” said Abdullah Al-Meleihi, a board member of the Council of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry, on Sunday.

Spanish Ambassador Joaquin Perez Villanueva said King Felipe Vl’s visit “is mainly intended to exchange notes on subjects of mutual interest … and drum"...

Continue Reading

Saudi equities see 'significant growth' opportunities
January 15, 2017


Emirates NBD Asset Management has identified Saudi Arabian equities as an area of strategic focus due to the significant growth potential. Through its MENA Equity funds, Emirates NBD Asset Management already provides exposure to the Kingdom, offering global expertise to the Saudi market by virtue of its established track record of investing in that market.

Through its MENA funds, Emirates NBD Asset Management is"...

Continue Reading

Saudi equities see ‘significant growth’ opportunities: Study
January 15, 2017

Emirates NBD Asset Management has identified Saudi Arabian equities as an area of strategic focus due to the significant growth potential. Through its MENA Equity funds, Emirates NBD Asset Management already provides exposure to the Kingdom, offering global expertise to the Saudi market by virtue of its established track record of investing in that market.

Through"...

Continue Reading

Microsoft aims to create community of teachers in KSA to push innovation
January 15, 2017

“The Saudi youth unemployment is growing and the future for rebuilding, growing, creating a long-term innovation hub for a healthy growth economy is going to happen through classrooms in our schools,” remarked Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Worldwide Education at Microsoft.

Commenting on the Saudi National Transformation"...

Continue Reading

Abdul Latif Jameel Academy trains young Saudis for jobs in automotive maintenance
January 15, 2017

In the professional world, a basic education coupled with academic achievement is really just the bare minimum for opening the door to starting a career. If a worker is to excel and perform on a truly professional level, which means meeting and exceeding the standards of the profession, it is imperative that he engages in a continuing education program that nurtures constant practice, a dedication to improving"...

Continue Reading

Saudi equities see 'significant growth' opportunities
January 15, 2017


Emirates NBD Asset Management has identified Saudi Arabian equities as an area of strategic focus due to the significant growth potential. Through its MENA Equity funds, Emirates NBD Asset Management already provides exposure to the Kingdom, offering global expertise to the Saudi market by virtue of its established track record of investing in that market.

Through its MENA funds, Emirates NBD Asset Management is"...

Continue Reading

Saudi equities see ‘significant growth’ opportunities: Study
January 15, 2017

Emirates NBD Asset Management has identified Saudi Arabian equities as an area of strategic focus due to the significant growth potential. Through its MENA Equity funds, Emirates NBD Asset Management already provides exposure to the Kingdom, offering global expertise to the Saudi market by virtue of its established track record of investing in that market.

Through"...

Continue Reading
﻿
Continue Reading

Stock Market