General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ Investigations
December 30, 2016
General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and the SEC’s separate accounting"...Continue Reading
Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet
December 30, 2016
Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extenders (just in time for the new year).
Patton’s new PoE Extender kits completely change the game for IP-network engineers who"......Continue Reading
Hubble Connected to Showcase Integration of Breakthrough IoT Technologies at CES to Build the “Emotional Home”
December 29, 2016
Hubble Connected, the cloud-based platform from Binatone for the Emotional Home™, announces several new innovations at CES that redefine the consumer experience within their emotional world (Sands Expo in Tech West booth #44354). HUGO, the world’s first truly intelligent smart camera will be unveiled together with IVO, an integrated hub for the home and nursery; both with Alexa Voice interface.
Watch Fans from Around the World Show off the Same CRAZY SKILLS as Neymar Jr. [Panasonic]
December 29, 2016
Panasonic Corporation released the special "NEYMAR JR. and WORLD'S CRAZY SKILLS" movie that features the best of the "NEYMAR JR. CRAZY SKILLS" project being rolled out globally with the cooperation of Neymar Jr.
[Video] Panasonic presents - NEYMAR JR. and"...Continue Reading
General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ Investigations
December 30, 2016
General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and the SEC’s separate accounting"...Continue Reading
Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet
December 30, 2016
Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extenders (just in time for the new year).
Patton’s new PoE Extender kits completely change the game for IP-network engineers who"......Continue Reading
December 30, 2016
Top Trading Lessons of 2016
A good trader never stops learning, and every mistake is another...
December 30, 2016
Top Trading Opportunities for 2017
Will revived trends hold true into the New Year or is volatility...
December 30, 2016
A Chart View of What Will Drive the...
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. So, I will try...
December 30, 2016
China’s Market News: Yuan, Equities...
China’s financial markets had a lot more downs than ups...
December 30, 2016
Market Forecast - 1Q 2017: Fireworks...
Financial markets look set for a rowdy start to 2017 as Donald...
Stock Market