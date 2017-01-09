The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency, officially putting pen to paper in the federal institution’s head office in Abu Dhabi.
A delegation from the university, consisting of Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, Professor Mousa Mohsen, dean of the School of Engineering and director of RAK Research and Innovation Center, and Dr. Abdul-Halim Jallad,"......Continue Reading
Julphar Appoints New CFO
January 9, 2017
Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.
In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate"...Continue Reading
Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
January 9, 2017
Strategic Highlights
Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop Bacteriophage Treatments for Conditions Associated with the Microbiome and Drug-Resistant Bacteria
January 9, 2017
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the microbiome.
The human body is host to trillions"...Continue Reading
Pottery Barn Kids opens its 4th store in KSA at Riyadh Gallery
January 8, 2017
POTTERY Barn Kids, the leading brand in furniture designed especially for kids, has launched its new store in Riyadh Gallery.
The new store from Pottery Barn Kids brand offers a wide variety of high quality furniture and home accessories with high standards of safety designed for kids from infants to 10 years old.
Whether"...Continue Reading
Julphar Appoints New CFO
January 9, 2017
Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.
In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate"...Continue Reading
Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
January 9, 2017
Strategic Highlights
January 9, 2017
USD/CNH: Is a New Trend Setting In?
The offshore Yuan has been on a roller-coaster ride of recent....
January 9, 2017
Webinar: Key Technical Levels for First...
Webinar highlighting featured setups we're tracking into the...
January 9, 2017
Dollar, Cable Price Action to Face Tests...
FX markets have been volatile to open 2017 and with this week's...
January 9, 2017
FX Markets Turn Attention to Chinese...
A quieter calendar on the European side of things will keep...
January 9, 2017
Pound Drops on Hard Brexit Fears, US...
The British Pound slumped as sharp comments from UK Prime Minister...
Stock Market