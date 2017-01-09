News Agencies Feed 

AURAK and UAE Space Agency Sign Partnership Agreement

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency, officially putting pen to paper in the federal institution’s head office in Abu Dhabi.


A delegation from the university, consisting of Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, Professor Mousa Mohsen, dean of the School of Engineering and director of RAK Research and Innovation Center, and Dr. Abdul-Halim Jallad,"......

Julphar Appoints New CFO
January 9, 2017

Julphar Appoints New CFO

Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.

In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate"...

Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
January 9, 2017

Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Strategic Highlights

  • Highly strategic deal which transforms global oncology portfolio and pipeline by expanding into solid tumors and reinforcing existing strength in hematology
  • Accretive to Takeda’s Underlying Core Earnings by FY2018 and generates immediate and long-term revenue growth
  • Attractive value drivers include two very innovative precision medicines, Iclusig®"...

Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop Bacteriophage Treatments for Conditions Associated with the Microbiome and Drug-Resistant Bacteria
January 9, 2017

Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop Bacteriophage Treatments for Conditions Associated with the Microbiome and Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the microbiome.


The human body is host to trillions"...

Pottery Barn Kids opens its 4th store in KSA at Riyadh Gallery
January 8, 2017

POTTERY Barn Kids, the leading brand in furniture designed especially for kids, has launched its new store in Riyadh Gallery.

The new store from Pottery Barn Kids brand offers a wide variety of high quality furniture and home accessories with high standards of safety designed for kids from infants to 10 years old.

Whether"...

