King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF



King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air Academy (KFAA).

The KFAA also marked the graduation ceremony of its 91st batch of students, as well as the launch of the new F-15SA aircraft, which has joined the fleet of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The event was held in the presence of Omar Al-Bashir, president of Sudan.

Commander of the Air College, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Al-La’aboun, delivered a speech welcoming King Salman...