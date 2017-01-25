News Agencies Feed 

Are Iran, Saudi Arabia about to reconcile?

When former Iranian President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Jan. 8, much was made of the absence of a message of condolence from Saudi Arabia. This was especially stark since Rafsanjani personally enjoyed good relations with many Arab leaders and had played a key role in the Saudi-Iranian"......

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF
January 25, 2017

King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air Academy (KFAA).
The KFAA also marked the graduation ceremony of its 91st batch of students, as well as the launch of the new F-15SA aircraft, which has joined the fleet of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
The event was held in the presence of Omar Al-Bashir, president of Sudan.
Commander of the Air College, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Al-La’aboun, delivered a speech welcoming King Salman...

Makkah governor receives report on efforts to correct the status of Burmese expats
January 25, 2017

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman, received in his office in Jeddah the final report on the work of the standing committee to correct the status of Burmese expats.
The report which Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received from Prince Faisal bin Mohammad, deputy governor for rights affairs and chairman of the standing committee to correct the status of the Burmese, said that more than 190,000 free residence"...

Ricciardone sees many commonalities between Saudi vision and AUC mission
January 25, 2017

The president of the American University in Cairo (AUC), which completes 100 years in 2019, held a series of talks with high-ranking Saudi officials and businesspeople in Riyadh and Jeddah with a view to exploring new avenues of cooperation.
Francis Ricciardone, a former US diplomat and now head of the historic university, says education is “more important than ever.”
Education can make the Middle East a hub for a deep-rooted culture rather than a region of...

Shoura also rejects proposal to put fees on expat remittances
January 25, 2017

Following the announcement of the Finance Ministry, the Shoura Council has also rejected a proposal to impose fees on expat remittances, saying it will not serve the national economy.

With a vote of about 73 percent, the Council refused to discuss the proposal which was tabled by its financial committee.

As"...

