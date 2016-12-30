General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and the SEC’s separate accounting"...

Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet



Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extenders (just in time for the new year).





Patton’s new PoE Extender kits completely change the game for IP-network engineers who"......